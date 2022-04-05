In pictures: Fareham in the 1980s | Nostalgia

Today we've dipped into our picture files and come up with these old photos of Fareham from the 1980s. Like most places the town has changed hugely and if it was not for photographic records like these we'd soon forget what it was like.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:46 am

A busy High Street, Fareham, on November 30, 1983. Picture: The News PP3171.

The drill hall in West Street, Fareham, February 1980.
Price's College, Fareham, September 1989. Picture: The News PP1057
Embassy Cinema, West Street, Fareham, 1983. Picture:. The News 1650-1.
