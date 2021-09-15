In pictures: The Portsmouth area in the 1940s and '50s | Nostalgia

From Hayling Island to Goodwood via Lee-on-the-Solent, today we look at the wider Portsmouth area in the 1940s and ’50s.

By Debz Croker
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 7:56 pm
Freddie March standing by his MG Midget No. 60 in which he won the Double Twelve at Brooklands in 1931 and founded the Goodwood Motor Circuit in 1948. Picture: The News PP4799
Freddie March standing by his MG Midget No. 60 in which he won the Double Twelve at Brooklands in 1931 and founded the Goodwood Motor Circuit in 1948. Picture: The News PP4799

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Glorious Goodwood at its best, as clubracing sports cars stream away from the starting grid in 1957. The News PP4802

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hayling Island toll bridge in 1946. Picture: The News PP4848
HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, in 1956. Picture: The News PP4909
The Queen re-opens Portsmouth Guildhall on June 8, 1959, after its rebuild following wartime bombing. Picture: The News PP5092
The University of Portsmouth's Park Building, 1948. Picture: The News PP5311