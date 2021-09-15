In pictures: The Portsmouth area in the 1940s and '50s | Nostalgia

Freddie March standing by his MG Midget No. 60 in which he won the Double Twelve at Brooklands in 1931 and founded the Goodwood Motor Circuit in 1948. Picture: The News PP4799
Glorious Goodwood at its best, as clubracing sports cars stream away from the starting grid in 1957. The News PP4802
Hayling Island toll bridge in 1946. Picture: The News PP4848 HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, in 1956. Picture: The News PP4909 The Queen re-opens Portsmouth Guildhall on June 8, 1959, after its rebuild following wartime bombing. Picture: The News PP5092 The University of Portsmouth's Park Building, 1948. Picture: The News PP5311