In pictures: The terrifying aftermath of the blitz on Portsmouth | Nostalgia
It is now nearly 81 years since the biggest air raid on Portsmouth during the Blitz in the Second World War.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:47 am
172 people were killed and hundreds more injured or made homeless during the attack, which took place from 5pm on January 10,1941, and into the early hours of January 11.
Thousands of bombs were dropped during the largest air raid on the city during the war.
In total during the entire Blitz, 930 people were killed in Portsmouth and 2,837 injured.
More than 6,000 properties were destroyed.
