In pictures: The terrifying aftermath of the blitz on Portsmouth | Nostalgia

Bomb damage to one of the bastions at Fort Cumberland, Eastney, after it was bombed on August 26, 1940.

172 people were killed and hundreds more injured or made homeless during the attack, which took place from 5pm on January 10,1941, and into the early hours of January 11.

Thousands of bombs were dropped during the largest air raid on the city during the war.

In total during the entire Blitz, 930 people were killed in Portsmouth and 2,837 injured.

Hambrook Street, Southsea, after a raid on August 24, 1940.

More than 6,000 properties were destroyed.

Highbury Buildings, south of Cosham railway gates, after being hit on December 12, 1940. Two local people were killed by this explosion, Joan Millet, 19, of Chatsworth Avenue, Highbury, and Frederick Waldron, 53, of Park Grove, Cosham.

Prince's Theatre, Lake Road, Portsmouth, hit in August 1940. Picture: The News Portsmouth PP1368