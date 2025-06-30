Intriguing old photos that will bring 1970 Portsmouth back to life

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST
There’s so many interesting images to see in this selection of images from Portsmouth’s past.

This wonderful collection includes Paulsgrove House just before it was demolished, Fred Dinenage at Fratton Park in the early years, Cliff Richard performing at Southsea church and James Callaghan on the campaign trail in Fratton.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1970?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: History of Whale Island | Changing face of Milton | Portsmouth during the Blitz

Two cars about to be overcome by the tide on the slipway at the Hard in 1970. The new approach road from the Hard to the Harbour Station can be seen in the background.

1. Portsmouth in 1970

Two cars about to be overcome by the tide on the slipway at the Hard in 1970. The new approach road from the Hard to the Harbour Station can be seen in the background. Photo: The News archvire

Charlotte Street 1970.

2. Portsmouth in 1970

Charlotte Street 1970. Photo: The News archvie

Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970.

3. Portsmouth in 1970

Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970. Photo: The News archive

Cliff Richard at St Judes Church, Southsea, September 1970. The News PP73

4. Portsmouth in 1970

Cliff Richard at St Judes Church, Southsea, September 1970. The News PP73 Photo: The News archive

