Intriguing old photos that will bring 1970 Portsmouth back to life

This wonderful collection includes Paulsgrove House just before it was demolished, Fred Dinenage at Fratton Park in the early years, Cliff Richard performing at Southsea church and James Callaghan on the campaign trail in Fratton.
What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1970?
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: History of Whale Island | Changing face of Milton | Portsmouth during the Blitz
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.