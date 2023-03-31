The Isle of Wight Festival has seen many great acts appear, from Jimi Hendrix in the 1960s to more recent appearances by Jay-Z, Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac.

But one of the best line-ups in recent memory must be that of 2004, which saw both David Bowie and The Who appear – two titans of the 1960s and 1970s on one bill.

Portsmouth photographer Paul Windsor was there too.

‘One of the privileges of covering live music for The News is photographing music festivals,’ he said. ‘I have been lucky to go to every Victorious Festival, Bestival and The Isle of Wight several times, the highlight of which was undoubtedly 2004 when The Who and David Bowie headlined.

‘I once queued up all day at the Guildhall to buy tickets for The Who, (no internet sales in those days). It was one of bassist John Entwhistle's last gigs with the band, but nothing could prepare me for the aural onslaught of witnessing the band on June 12th 2004. It was the band’s first visit to the island since their legendary show in 1970.

‘In the photographers’ pit in front of the stage are extra speakers for fans at the front. There I was 10ft from Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey. I swear every time Pete did his famous windmill power chords my ribs literally rattled. Opening with I Can’t Explain followed by Substitute and Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere, it was the best three-song opening I have witnessed.

‘I must confess I have been late to the party in appreciating David Bowie, but this night cemented my admiration. Sunday for some reason is always a bit tricky for photographers photographing the headliners and sometimes space is limited. We were kept waiting all day for conformation until an hour before.

‘At the last minute The Libertines pulled out; no doubt Pete Doherty had a few too many lemonades. Bizarrely the place was filled by showing the England v France Euro 2004 football match on the big video screens – in a tense game England lost 2 -1. Any sense of despondency was negated as soon as David Bowie appeared. Firing straight into Rebel Rebel, it was a hit-laden set with a tight pared-down band and stage set.

‘Encoring with Suffragette City and Ziggy Stardust it was an extraordinary show with Bowie looking fit and healthy and in fine voice. Sadly though, as it turned out this was out be his last UK show as health problems ensued.’

Windmilling Who guitarist Pete Townshend

Mod look Who singer Roger Daltrey

Twin titans Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who at the Isle of Wight Festival in June 2004

Axeman Pete Townshend of The Who at the Isle of Wight Festival on June 12, 2004.