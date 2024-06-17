"It's interesting to see the changes" - 11 amazing old photos of Havant's East Street

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Aug 2020, 14:46 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 11:10 BST
It’s interesting to see how the shops in Havant’s East Street have changed over the years, from the style of shop to what was on sale years ago.

Featuring in this gallery are the Bear Hotel, the Brown Jug pub, chauffeurs at the hotel and many shop views.

Do you recognise any of the shops pictured in this gallery?

A flourishing East Street, Havant, pictured in the early years of the 20th century.

1. East Street in Havant

A flourishing East Street, Havant, pictured in the early years of the 20th century. Photo: The News archive

The shop Streets in East Street at Havant. Undated

2. East Street in Havant

The shop Streets in East Street at Havant. Undated Photo: The News archive

The marvellous Home and Colonial in East Street, Havant.

3. East Street in Havant

The marvellous Home and Colonial in East Street, Havant. Photo: The News archive

An employee working on a lathe at 'Streets' in East Street at Havant. Undated

4. East Street in Havant

An employee working on a lathe at 'Streets' in East Street at Havant. Undated Photo: The News archive

