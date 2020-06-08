Joyful old photos of Portsmouth in the 1950s

What are your memories of Portsmouth in the 1950s?

We have managed to find a number of photos that capture what the city was like all those years ago. The images come from Getty and our archives.

Have a look at this wonderful gallery here.

All Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of the late 1950's.

All Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of the late 1950's. Photo: The News archive

Empire Youth Sunday, May 21, 1950, beside HMS Victory

Empire Youth Sunday, May 21, 1950, beside HMS Victory Photo: The News archive

Sixteen-year-old Patrick Daley, left, his late brother Denis and their mother Lady Peggy Daley with Sir Winston Churchill after the dinner held in his honour in 1950 to mark him becoming a freeman of Portsmouth

Sixteen-year-old Patrick Daley, left, his late brother Denis and their mother Lady Peggy Daley with Sir Winston Churchill after the dinner held in his honour in 1950 to mark him becoming a freeman of Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

Ring a roses at Southsea Infant School 1950

Ring a roses at Southsea Infant School 1950 Photo: -

