Kings Theatre, Southsea - picture special | Nostalgia
The Kings Theatre, which dominates Albert Road, Southsea, opened on September 30, 1907.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 7:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:07 pm
It was designed by famed theatre architect Frank Matcham and is a Grade II* listed building – a status it was given in 1976.
