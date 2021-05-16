Kings Theatre, Southsea - picture special | Nostalgia

The Kings Theatre, which dominates Albert Road, Southsea, opened on September 30, 1907.

By Deborah Croker
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 7:00 pm
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:07 pm
A packed Kings Theatre full of Crimean War and Indian Mutiny veterans. Picture: Robert James collection

It was designed by famed theatre architect Frank Matcham and is a Grade II* listed building – a status it was given in 1976.

Albert Road before the Kings Theatre was built. 1905.
Albert Road with The Kings Theatre, undated.
The cover of the opening night's programme at the Kings Theatre on September 30, 1907.
Comedian Tommy Trinder regularly brought houses down in Portsmouth. Here he is appearing at the Kings in an undated picture.