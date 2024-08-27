But now the site is undergoing a huge transformation as part of the ‘Tipner East’ project to create a new development of 835 new homes, community facilities and sea defences. Work is almost complete by PMC to the clear the site so that construction work for the VIVID project can begin this autumn, starting with the sea defences. It has been a huge undertaking, with the iconic site one which has been seen by Portsmouth residents and visitors for decades.

Known as the Harry Pounds scrapyard, it was then taken over and known as the John Pounds scrapyard with large amounts of scrap material taken to the site and stored or disposed of over the years. However the site has also appeared on the big screen having been used as a location for the 1975 film Tommy with Roger Daltrey. The scene near the end of the film featuring the giant 'pinballs', which were, in fact, obsolete buoys found in at the yard.

Here we look back at the iconic Old Pounds Scrapyard over the years:

