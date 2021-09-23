Made your Christmas pudding yet? | Nostalgia

Tis the season to make those puddings, order those birds and ride an elephant.

By Debz Croker
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 6:06 pm
Chief Petty Officer Les Russell and youngest sailor Jerry Locke stirring the Christmas pudding mix in 1949 aboard HMS Theseus, a light aircraft carrier.
After last year’s Christmas was cancelled we thought we would get you in the mood for Christmas 2021 somewhat earlier than usual. Sorry.

With Christmas on the way here we see a scene at a Waterlooville butchers. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection
A miserable Santa riding a real baby elephant. The Christmas party at St Mary's Hospital, Milton, Portsmouth, on January 1, 1945.