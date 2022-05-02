Memorable photos of Portsmouth docks and dockyard through the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd May 2022, 14:54 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 17:53 BST
Here are some more interesting naval images from the past to enjoy.

Included in this selection are two submarines from Chile docked at Portsmouth harbour back in 1929. The 'Lamotte Piquet' of the French Navy on a visit to Portsmouth in 1927, the launch of HMS Orion in 1910, men testing the portholes of the 'Victoria and Albert' with a hose in 1925, riggers at work on Nelson's flagship, HMS Victory in 1934 and HMS Queen Elizabeth being launched in 1913.

Atmospheric Gosport in 1900 wit Portsmouth beyond Portsmouth Harbour from Gosport by Neil Marshall

1. Docks and harbour memories

Atmospheric Gosport in 1900 wit Portsmouth beyond Portsmouth Harbour from Gosport by Neil Marshall Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
So near but yet so far...Portsmouth Harbour 1900

2. Docks and harbour memories

So near but yet so far...Portsmouth Harbour 1900 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Launch of HMS Orion, 1910. H.M.S. Orion was one of eight armoured vessels authorised in 1909 and one of four Orion Class Battleships and was built at Portsmouth Royal Dockyard. She was laid down on 29 November 1909 and launched on 20 August 1910.

3. Docks and harbour memories

Launch of HMS Orion, 1910. H.M.S. Orion was one of eight armoured vessels authorised in 1909 and one of four Orion Class Battleships and was built at Portsmouth Royal Dockyard. She was laid down on 29 November 1909 and launched on 20 August 1910. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Related topics:Portsmouth HarbourNelsonHMS Queen ElizabethHMS Victory
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice