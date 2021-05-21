The Princess of Wales looks up at residents at Buckingham Green, Buckland, Portsmouth as their roar welcomes her, as she tours parts of Portsmouth after receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on 16th October 1992

Memories of Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

Perhaps you were in one of these crowds when Diana visited the city in one of these years?

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 21st May 2021, 3:17 pm

We were lucky enough to have Princess Diana visit several times. After receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on October 16, 1992, she went to Buckland. She also performed a solo tour in 1992 opening the new Fratton Sports Hall and spent quite some time at Portsmouth Sea Life Centre, so many of you will have seen her there. She was at Eastney Community Centre in October 1990 and in August 1991 she was here again and crowds were gathered at Portsmouth Cathedral and in the High Street in Old Portsmouth for the best views of her.

Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

Princess Diana arrived in Portsmouth for a solo visit in April 1986. She visited the Portsmouth Sea Life Centre and the new Fratton Sports Hall.

Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

1992 Princess Diana stops to talk to people in Guildhall Square Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 3794-8

Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

Diana during her solo visit to open the Fratton Community Association Community Centre Sports Hall in April 1986. The News PP177

Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

Princess Diana visiting the The Cathedral Church of St Thomas of Canterbury or Portsmouth Cathedral as we usually call it, on the High Street, Old Portsmouth in August 1991. Picture: The News Portsmouth archives

