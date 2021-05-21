Memories of Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

We were lucky enough to have Princess Diana visit several times. After receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on October 16, 1992, she went to Buckland. She also performed a solo tour in 1992 opening the new Fratton Sports Hall and spent quite some time at Portsmouth Sea Life Centre, so many of you will have seen her there. She was at Eastney Community Centre in October 1990 and in August 1991 she was here again and crowds were gathered at Portsmouth Cathedral and in the High Street in Old Portsmouth for the best views of her.