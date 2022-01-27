Memories of roller skating in Southsea

Fabulous images from bygone days that include The Skatercades Dance Team, Southsea Rangers men’s hockey team both in the 1950s and an image from the first Rinking Festival as it was called, at the American Skating Rink at Southsea at the time.
The roller skating rink at Southsea in the 1950s.
Photo: The News archive
The Skatecades. Sent in by Anne Kerridge we see the Southsea netball Team. Anne is third from the left and the man in the blazer is Wally Mould the team coach.
Photo: The News archive
Southsea Rangers at Southsea skating rink. Pictured in the 1950's are the Southsea Rangers team supplied by Fred Pullin. back row left is Fred Johnson and back right is Fred Pullin. The goalkeeper front centre is Peter Goldring.
Photo: The News archive
The Skatercades Dance Team circa 1953.
Sent in by Mrs Anne Kerridge of Southsea they are from left to right:- Eillen & Brian, Betsy & Cyril, Joan & Keith, Wendy & Brian, Anne & Richard, Thurley & Charles, and Chris & Johnny.
Photo: The News archive