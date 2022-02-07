Mills: From Southsea to Wickham, Langstone to Southsea | Nostalgia

From Southsea back streets to the head of Langstone Harbour, every community needed a mill.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 7th February 2022, 6:43 pm
Langstone Mill, beside a frozen Langstone harbour during the big freeze of 1963. Picture: The News PP4898
Langstone Mill, beside a frozen Langstone harbour during the big freeze of 1963. Picture: The News PP4898

Today, those that remain are tourist attractions or the subject of countless paintings or photographs, but mills were once absolutely vital for the survival of every community.

With a baby wrapped against the chill, Emsworth boys gather alongside Slipper Mill. Picture: Courtesy of Tony New

Chesapeake Mill, Wickham, 1937.
The dock mill off Napier Road, Southsea, demolished in 1924.
Gale's Mill, Denmead. Picture: Paul Costen collection/costen.co.uk
