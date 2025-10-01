More unearthed pictures of the fascinating life and times of world's oldest aircraft carrier HMS Hermes

Published 1st Oct 2025
Following the huge recent interest in our photo gallery on the world's oldest aircraft carrier, HMS Hermes, we decided to delve into the archives to find some more pictures of the glorious warship for you.

Hermes was the flagship of the British Royal Navy forces during the 1982 Falklands War and was in service from 1959 until 1984 –serving through six decades in two different navies.

She started a new life in India serving in the Indian Navy and was decommissioned in 2017.

The fascinating pictures include prime minister Margaret Thatcher on board Hermes after it had returned from the Falklands in 1982. Defence secretary John Nott is also pictured with captain Lyn Middleton.

Another image shows a sea harrier preparing to land on Hermes, while you can see Royal Marines waiting on the flight deck in a separate photo.

Enjoy looking through this collection below to see all the photos.

HMS Hermes leaving Portsmouth for the Falklands in 1982

HMS Hermes leaving Portsmouth for the Falklands in 1982 Photo: The News archive

Home coming. Margaret Thatcher on board HMS Hermes returning from the Falklands

Home coming. Margaret Thatcher on board HMS Hermes returning from the Falklands Photo: The News archive

HMS Hermes leaves Portsmouth in 1982

HMS Hermes leaves Portsmouth in 1982 Photo: The News archive

HMS Hermes returns to Portsmouth from the Falklands in July 1982. The News PP624

HMS Hermes returns to Portsmouth from the Falklands in July 1982. The News PP624 Photo: The News archive

