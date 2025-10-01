More unearthed pictures of the fascinating life and times of world's oldest aircraft carrier HMS Hermes

Hermes was the flagship of the British Royal Navy forces during the 1982 Falklands War and was in service from 1959 until 1984 –serving through six decades in two different navies.

She started a new life in India serving in the Indian Navy and was decommissioned in 2017.

The fascinating pictures include prime minister Margaret Thatcher on board Hermes after it had returned from the Falklands in 1982. Defence secretary John Nott is also pictured with captain Lyn Middleton.

Another image shows a sea harrier preparing to land on Hermes, while you can see Royal Marines waiting on the flight deck in a separate photo.

Enjoy looking through this collection below to see all the photos.

