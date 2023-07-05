Victorious has been no stranger to some big names over the years – and 2019 was no different with Lewis Capaldi among those taking to the stage on Southsea Common.

Photographer Paul Windsor took these pictures of Victorious in 2019 and recollects his memories:

‘Even though I have photographed every Victorious Festival there still a sense of thrill in picking up The News on the following Monday morning to see how much of my hard graft has been published. None more so than in 2019 when I was thrilled see my picture of Professor Green taken from the Castle Stage filling the whole of the front page.

‘I was even more delighted to see a staggering 11 pages of coverage taken by mostly by myself and colleague Vernon Nash. I was fortunate to know the stage manager Dave Cronen who let me up on stage for certain bands, so I was able to capture some iconic pictures.

‘The festival was probably most notable for the appearance of Lewis Capaldi. It was rumoured when he was booked the previous December he was paid £15,000 pounds. No doubt you have to add a nought to that now. It’s thought it was the biggest crowd ever for an artist at Victorious. My crowd shot was taken by standing on the wall between the Castle Field and Bandstand.

‘Other highlights included New Order who headlined Friday. It was the first time I had seen them since 1982 at Walthamstow Town Hall. I would have to agree my son who saw them at Bestival its not the same without Pete Hook.’

Lewis Capaldi performing

Victorious Festival in 2019 on Southsea Common, Portsmouth.

Ziggy Marley was well received by the crowds

The Specials' Terry Hall takes to the stage

