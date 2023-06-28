Amy Winehouse was no stranger to the south coast having performed both in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight – though with a mixed reception.

She received much praise for her appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2007 where she performed with The Rolling Stones as well as for her appearance at the Southampton Guildhall the same year. However at Bestival on the Isle of Wight in 2008 she was famously booed after appearing on the stage 45 minutes late.

The singer, who struggled with addiction issues, died in 2011 aged just 27.

Photographer Paul Windsor took these pictures of Amy and recollects his memories of her tale from triumph to tragedy.

He said: ‘I like to think I have my ear to the ground on emerging talent, so I found myself in Southampton in February 2007 on a Sunday night (must have been good) for Amy Winehouse (not my favourite venue).

‘Amy strode on stage saluting the audience, confident brash looking healthy and in fine voice. The stage set had the air of an old jazz club with velvet drapes forming the back drop,

‘Playing the best of her two albums at the time Frank and Back in Black, the latter released shortly after in April 2007, she was in playful mood, even forgetting lyrics to one song. Finishing with the ubiquitous Rehab, Amy returned for an encore of Toots and The Maytals’ Monkey Man and The Zutons’ Valerie. I do recall seeing The Zutons doing this some years later at Victorious and someone saying: “That's a good cover”!

‘In the the year that followed, her career and awards went off the scale. Starting with Brit Award nominations for Best Album and Female Solo Artist, Rehab won an Ivor Novello award. But it was at The Grammys that her success reached an international stage, winning a staggering five awards including New Artist, Record of The Year, Song of The Year and Pop Vocal Album. Amy Winehouse was now a true international star.

‘Sadly less than 18 months later it had all started to go badly wrong. With an ever increasing addiction to alcohol, Amy was booked appear at Bestival in the Isle of Wight in September 2008.

‘Admittedly the weather wasn't kind, the classic festival mudfest. Standing in the pit I recall Amy being 45 minutes late, apparently she didn’t fancy walking on the wet grass, outdoing Lana Del Ray at Glastonbury recently by a country mile.

‘Needless to say the audience were less than impressed, having endured a tortuous weekend of cold weather and rain. The language from those behind me could be best described as 'biblical' and certainly cannot be repeated in a family publication.

‘Amy could certainly hear these insults and had a look on bewilderment on her face as she turned in a shocking performance. It was one of the saddest things I have ever witnessed.

‘Within a few years on July 23, 2011 she sadly died. It was certainly a case of Triumph to Tragedy.’

Amy Winehouse performing at Bestival in 2008. Picture: Paul Windsor

Amy Winehouse performing at Bestival in 2008. Picture: Paul Windsor

Amy Winehouse performing at Southampton Guildhall on February 18, 2007. Picture: Paul Windsor

Amy Winehouse performing at Bestival in 2008. Picture: Paul Windsor