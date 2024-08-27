Paul said: “I was the only photographer there apart from Kevin Cummins, a big influence on me, who was working for the NME. I figured if I kept close to him I would be OK.

“The show was the first time Liam wore a Man City shirt on stage, possibly to celebrate the team avoided being relegated from the first division – how times change.

"Oasis continued late into the night, somehow liberating bottles of beer from the bar when the barman abandoned his post.”

Six months later Oasis sold out Southampton Guildhall, where Noel introduced a solo acoustic set halfway through, and at which point Paul said most people went to the bar. The brothers will be taking to the stage together again next year after nearly two decades – and fans are going crazy at the news. The pair have confirmed tour dates next summer which will go on sale on August 31 at 9am. The confirmed tour dates are:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - July 4/5

Manchester Heaton Park - July 11 /12/19/20

London Wembley Stadium - July 25/26, August 2/3

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - August 8/9

Dublin Croke Park - August 16/17

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours with fans recommended to register to avoid disappointment.

Here are 8 pictures from the time Oasis performed in Portsmouth:

Oasis performing on May 2,1994 at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea. Picture: Paul Windsor

Liam Gallagher at The Wedgewood Rooms Photo: Paul Windsor