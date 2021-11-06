Picture special: Life in Gosport in the first half of the 20th century | Nostalgia

This is just a sample of the great collection of images from Gosport we have here.

By Deborah Croker
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:00 pm
This handcart at Gosport was piled high with aluminium items after the town's ARP wardens made their own collection in July 1940. Picture: The News PP513
This handcart at Gosport was piled high with aluminium items after the town's ARP wardens made their own collection in July 1940. Picture: The News PP513

They have all been gathered from our archives and placed in a gallery together for the first time.

Here though various modes of transport in the borough is the theme.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Gosport Fire Brigade outside their station in 1929. Picture: The News PP3314
Buses at Ferry Gardens, Gosport, during the 1940s.
Vic Hutfield, at the front, with a coach he modified into a fuel tanker. This was taken in 1925 outside his garage in Brockhurst Road, Gosport. Picture: Courtesy of Brenda Gilbert.
A victory parade at the end of the Second World War.
GosportPompey