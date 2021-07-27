Picture special - old pubs of Portsmouth

One of the famous old pictures here is of The Hard, Portsea, and five pubs within 100 yards of each other .

By Debz Croker
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 7:55 pm
Five pubs in a row on The Hard, Portsmouth, circa 1910. A pub crawl within 100 yards. Picture: Robert James collection.
What a pub crawl that must have been – anyone would think this was the home of the Royal Navy .

A different view of the harbour from above the Still & West pub, Point, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Nolan collection.

The Hog's Lodge on the corner of Petersfield Lane and Hogs Lodge Lane, near Clanfield, in the 1920s. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection.
The Kingston Tavern, Kingston Road, Portsmouth.
On the corner of Torrington Road and Windermere Road, Hilsea, here we see the Phoenix pub in the mid-1970s.
Royal Navy