Pictures of nightclubs we have loved and lost in Portsmouth - a celebration of our city's iconic venues

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
Many of Portsmouth’s most beloved nightlife spots are sadly no longer in the city.

From Joanna’s to Ritzy, plenty of iconic venues have now closed down. However fortunately our memories of them – and photos captured inside them – live on.

We decided to celebrate some of the city’s lost nightspots by diving into The News archives.

Have a look through our gallery below and see how many you can remember!

Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares?

1. Flares

Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares? Photo: Google Maps

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade.

3. Babylon

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps

While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth.

4. Martha's

While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth. Photo: Michael Scaddan

