Pictures of nightclubs we have loved and lost in Portsmouth - a celebration of our city's iconic venues

From Joanna’s to Ritzy, plenty of iconic venues have now closed down. However fortunately our memories of them – and photos captured inside them – live on.
We decided to celebrate some of the city’s lost nightspots by diving into The News archives.
Have a look through our gallery below and see how many you can remember!
1. Flares
Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares? Photo: Google Maps
2. Lost nightclubs you want back
3. Babylon
This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps
4. Martha's
While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth. Photo: Michael Scaddan
