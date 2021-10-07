Portsmouth breweries down the decades | Nostalgia

Sent in by Pat Arnold, of Portsea, we see a Brickwoods Brewery staff outing. Pat's in-laws, Jess and Fred Arnold , are in the centre, standing in the charabanc. What wonderful modes of transport these predecessors of the coach must have been. Rolling around the countryside in the open air.

For all the while the city was the home of the Royal Navy huge quantities of beer would always be needed to slake the third of the fleet.

The Crown Brewery, on the corner of Clarendon Street and Church Street, Landport, supplied this pub in All Saints' Street which was between Commercial Road and Staunton Street. Picture: costen.co.uk.

Landladies from the Portsmouth area on a visit to the Guinness brewery at Park Royal, London, in 1971.