Before arena gigs, before panel shows and before Hollywood films there is the stand-up circuit.

And the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea has seen its fair share of big names starting out, as this gallery shows.

Photographer Paul Windsor has taken thousands of pictures of music artists in Portsmouth over the years, but also many of comedians.

Paul says: ‘Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms is widely regarded as the longest running comedy club in the United Kingdom. The first show was The Rubber Bishops, eff Green and Nick Witty in October 1992.

‘Over the years some of the biggest names in comedy have trod the boards – most notably Lee Evans supporting Mark Thomas in 1993.

'I loved the comedy club, I always remember Tim Vine coming on with a washing basket on his head asking 'anyone want a game of mousetrap?'

Eddie – now Suzy – Izzard was probably the biggest name to play, with two warm-up shows for a national tour.

Other notable comedians included former Neighbours actor Mark Little, Lee Hirst and Dave Starkey who wrote Phoenix Nights with Peter Kay.

Neighbours actor Mark Little at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea in the 90s

Comedian Rory Bremner at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea in the 90s.

Comedian Jo Brand at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea in the 90s.

Comedian Dave Starkey at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea in the 90s. Dave Starkey at The Wedgewood Room in the 90s.