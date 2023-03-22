News you can trust since 1877
Comedian Sean Lock at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea in the 90s Picture: Paul Windsor
Portsmouth comedy: 7 great pictures from big-name stars at the Wedgewood Rooms in the 90s including Eddie Izzard, Jo Brand and Rory Bremner

Before arena gigs, before panel shows and before Hollywood films there is the stand-up circuit.

By Tom Morton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:43 GMT

And the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea has seen its fair share of big names starting out, as this gallery shows.

Photographer Paul Windsor has taken thousands of pictures of music artists in Portsmouth over the years, but also many of comedians.

NOW SEE: Pictures of the night that Slipknot were banned from Portsmouth Guildhall

ALSO: 13 great pictures of 90s gigs in Portsmouth by Paul Windsor

Paul says: ‘Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms is widely regarded as the longest running comedy club in the United Kingdom. The first show was The Rubber Bishops, eff Green and Nick Witty in October 1992.

‘Over the years some of the biggest names in comedy have trod the boards – most notably Lee Evans supporting Mark Thomas in 1993.

'I loved the comedy club, I always remember Tim Vine coming on with a washing basket on his head asking 'anyone want a game of mousetrap?'

Eddie – now Suzy – Izzard was probably the biggest name to play, with two warm-up shows for a national tour.

Other notable comedians included former Neighbours actor Mark Little, Lee Hirst and Dave Starkey who wrote Phoenix Nights with Peter Kay.

1. From Down Under

2. Impressionist

3. Comedian Jo Brand at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea in the 90s. Picture: Paul Windsor

4. Comedian Dave Starkey at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea in the 90s. Picture: Paul Windsor

