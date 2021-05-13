Portsmouth goes crazy for French sailors | Nostalgia

Who would have thought it – just 100 years after the Battle of Trafalgar and Portsmouth was rolling out the red carpet for the French fleet’s arrival in the dockyard.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 6:57 pm
The French navy in Guildhall Square 1905. L'Entente Cordiale. Picture: Portsmouth Museums Service.

The entente was ever so cordial.

That was in 1905 and all our pictures here are from that year or close to it.

Click here to see the whole collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The entrance to Gunwharf in all its glory, celebrating the arrival of the French Fleet on August 7, 1905.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Guildhall Square, Portsmouth's Welcome to the French Fleet on August 10, 1905. Picture: Portsmouth Museum Service, Portsmouth City Council.
Wheatstone Road, Southsea, about 1905.
Treadgolds Warehouse, Bishop Street, Portsea in 1905. The man on the left is believed to be Mr Treadgold. The other two are unknown. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Sexton