Portsmouth goes crazy for French sailors | Nostalgia
Who would have thought it – just 100 years after the Battle of Trafalgar and Portsmouth was rolling out the red carpet for the French fleet’s arrival in the dockyard.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 6:57 pm
The entente was ever so cordial.
That was in 1905 and all our pictures here are from that year or close to it.
