Portsmouth goes crazy for French sailors | Nostalgia

The French navy in Guildhall Square 1905. L'Entente Cordiale. Picture: Portsmouth Museums Service.

The entente was ever so cordial.

That was in 1905 and all our pictures here are from that year or close to it.

The entrance to Gunwharf in all its glory, celebrating the arrival of the French Fleet on August 7, 1905.

Guildhall Square, Portsmouth's Welcome to the French Fleet on August 10, 1905. Picture: Portsmouth Museum Service, Portsmouth City Council.

Wheatstone Road, Southsea, about 1905.