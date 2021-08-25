Portsmouth gridlocked by herd of elephants | Nostalgia

Looking north up Fawcett Road in the summer of 1906 and the circus was in town. Picture: costen.co.uk

It shows elephants vying for space with the tram.

No doubt the circus had come to town and the elephants were probably making their way back to Fratton goods yard from Southsea Common to join a circus train.

The man on the horse looks like a policeman but on closer inspection we can see there is no saddle so he was probably a member of the circus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cigar Box, Fawcett Road, Southsea.

In the distance you can see the roof of Rugby Road church which still stands although now flats.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Lyttons shop in Fawcett Road, Southsea.

The 1953 coronation party in the vicarage garden of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road.