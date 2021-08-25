Portsmouth gridlocked by herd of elephants | Nostalgia
The wonderful top photograph is looking north up Fawcett Road on a hot summer’s day in 1906.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:22 pm
It shows elephants vying for space with the tram.
No doubt the circus had come to town and the elephants were probably making their way back to Fratton goods yard from Southsea Common to join a circus train.
The man on the horse looks like a policeman but on closer inspection we can see there is no saddle so he was probably a member of the circus.
In the distance you can see the roof of Rugby Road church which still stands although now flats.
