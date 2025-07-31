Portsmouth retro: Mysterious pictures found at car boot show city in 1978

By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Jul 2025, 17:58 BST
A collection of old mysterious photos were discovered at a car boot in the city.

Photographer Karl Bailey stumbled across these incredible old photos which are from a collection belonging to Portsmouth Camera Club – dating back to 1978.

Few details are known about the photos but some of the images reveal distinctive areas of the city.

Do you recognise where the pictures were taken? Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Comment in the messages to have your say on this intriguing selection.

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Do you know where this picture was taken? Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club

1. Portsmouth in 1978

2. Portsmouth in 1978

3. Portsmouth in 1978

4. Portsmouth in 1978

