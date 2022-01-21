Portsmouth - the ever-changing city | Nostalgia

Perhaps because of the devastation caused by the bombing of the Second World War, Portsmouth has been forced to change more than many other places in Britain.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:10 pm

Here we look at some of the key developments in the city in the latter half of the 20th century and one from its early years.

The civic offices under construction in the new-look Guildhall Square in 1973.

Rudmore roundabout, Mile End, without the flyover during the construction of the M275 in the 1970s.
The new courts complex being built along Winston Churchill Avenue. This a shot from the Middle Street junction.
Looking west along newly-built Allaway Avenue at Paulsgrove. Picture: Barry Cox collection
The new South Parade Pier at Southsea under construction in May 1908.
