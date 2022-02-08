Portsmouth vans and their livery down the decades | Nostalgia

Then, as now, the key to commerce in Portsmouth was having a van – or a fleet of them. And back then it was certainly easier to find somewhere to park them!

Here we’ve dipped into our archives for a series of pictures featuring vans of one shape or another and bearing some old names you might remember.

W Pink was a famous Portsmouth grocery firm with an empire of 42 branches.

An original Citizens' Advice van.

Royal Mail van in Buckingham Street, Landport, in 1908.

An ambulance driver gets directions in a requisitioned laundry van at Cosham in 1939. Picture: PP530