Portsmouth vans and their livery down the decades | Nostalgia
If you wanted a job doing well, get a man, or woman, with a distinctive van.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:58 pm
Then, as now, the key to commerce in Portsmouth was having a van – or a fleet of them. And back then it was certainly easier to find somewhere to park them!
Here we’ve dipped into our archives for a series of pictures featuring vans of one shape or another and bearing some old names you might remember.
