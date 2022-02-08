Portsmouth vans and their livery down the decades | Nostalgia

If you wanted a job doing well, get a man, or woman, with a distinctive van.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:58 pm

Then, as now, the key to commerce in Portsmouth was having a van – or a fleet of them. And back then it was certainly easier to find somewhere to park them!

Here we’ve dipped into our archives for a series of pictures featuring vans of one shape or another and bearing some old names you might remember.

W Pink was a famous Portsmouth grocery firm with an empire of 42 branches.

An original Citizens' Advice van.
Royal Mail van in Buckingham Street, Landport, in 1908.
An ambulance driver gets directions in a requisitioned laundry van at Cosham in 1939. Picture: PP530
Before Radio Rentals came into business you could rent a wireless from Good Listening in Elm Grove, Southsea.
