Portsmouth's magnificent old cinemas and theatres | Nostalgia
Several pictures here show some of the wonderful old theatres and cinemas which abounded in Portsmouth.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 6:00 pm
Of course, there were many more and each was a thing of beauty – from the outside at least.
We’ve limited our delve into the archives to buildings which were in Edinburgh Road and Commercial Road, and what a treasure trove there was.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.