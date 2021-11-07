Portsmouth's magnificent old cinemas and theatres | Nostalgia

Several pictures here show some of the wonderful old theatres and cinemas which abounded in Portsmouth.

By Deborah Croker
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 6:00 pm
The Hippodrome in Commercial Road (now Guildhall Walk), Portsmouth.
Of course, there were many more and each was a thing of beauty – from the outside at least.

We’ve limited our delve into the archives to buildings which were in Edinburgh Road and Commercial Road, and what a treasure trove there was.

The Picture House, Commercial Road, Portsmouth, 1915

The facade of The Trafalgar Institute, Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth.
The Empire Palace known as The Coliseum in Edinburgh Road.
The Victoria Cinema in Commercial Road, known as Andrews Pictures, in 1900. Picture: The Ron Brown collection.
