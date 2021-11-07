Portsmouth's magnificent old cinemas and theatres | Nostalgia

The Hippodrome in Commercial Road (now Guildhall Walk), Portsmouth.

Of course, there were many more and each was a thing of beauty – from the outside at least.

We’ve limited our delve into the archives to buildings which were in Edinburgh Road and Commercial Road, and what a treasure trove there was.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Picture House, Commercial Road, Portsmouth, 1915

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

The facade of The Trafalgar Institute, Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth.

The Empire Palace known as The Coliseum in Edinburgh Road.