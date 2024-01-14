News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Rare and interesting images of Portsmouth & Southsea railway station and Station Street

Portsmouth’s railway stations have changed a lot through the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Jan 2021, 19:31 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 10:47 GMT

So we decided to dive into our archives to find out how different they looked in the decades gone past.

You can see the photos we found in our gallery below.

MORE RETRO: These are the original names of 19 places in and around Portsmouth | 14 photos capture Kingston Road and Lake Road over the years

It includes images of Portsmouth and Southsea station as well as Station Street.

The Town Station now Portsmouth & Southsea with the level crossing across Commercial Road

1. Memories of Portsmouth & Southsea railway station

The Town Station now Portsmouth & Southsea with the level crossing across Commercial Road Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The former turntable outside Portsmouth & Southsea station in the 1930's. Canal Walk is behind the wall.

2. Memories of Portsmouth & Southsea railway station

The former turntable outside Portsmouth & Southsea station in the 1930's. Canal Walk is behind the wall. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
A Standard class 5 locomotive at the head of its train awaiting to depart Portsmouth & Southsea low level for Salisbury. Picture: Barry Cox collection

3. Memories of Portsmouth & Southsea railway station

A Standard class 5 locomotive at the head of its train awaiting to depart Portsmouth & Southsea low level for Salisbury. Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Although bombs caused destruction all around it, Portsmouth & Southsea railway station suffered comparatively little damage, apart from broken glass. This picture was taken in the station looking out to Station Street

4. Memories of Portsmouth & Southsea railway station

Although bombs caused destruction all around it, Portsmouth & Southsea railway station suffered comparatively little damage, apart from broken glass. This picture was taken in the station looking out to Station Street Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea