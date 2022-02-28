21 rarely seen photos from the lost Portsmouth party shop U-Need-Us

The party shop on the corner of Arundel and Slindon Street closed its doors for the final time in 2019.

It had called the spot home for 95 years and many residents have fond memories of the store.

We decided to dive into The News archives to find old pictures of U-Need-Us.

So here are throwback photos from the shop over the years.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. U-Need-Us Stephen Searle, manager of the U-Need-Us in 2005. Picture: Michael Scaddan Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

2. U-Need-Us Christmas crackers from U-Need-Us. Picture: Simon Hart Photo: Simon Hart Photo Sales

3. U-Need-Us Christmas decorations from U-Need-Us. Picture: Simon Hart Photo: Simon Hart Photo Sales

4. U-Need-Us U-Need-Us staff members (l-r) sisters Karen Knipe and Tracey Knipe get the street party started outside the store in February 2011. Picture: Allan Hutchings (110573-296) Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales