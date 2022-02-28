Steve Searle and Sarah Wellham hold a Portsmouth scarf outside U-Need-Us in May 2010 ahead of the FA Cup final which Pompey played in. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (101530-1)
Steve Searle and Sarah Wellham hold a Portsmouth scarf outside U-Need-Us in May 2010 ahead of the FA Cup final which Pompey played in. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (101530-1)

21 rarely seen photos from the lost Portsmouth party shop U-Need-Us

U-Need-Us was a fixture of the city centre for almost a century.

The party shop on the corner of Arundel and Slindon Street closed its doors for the final time in 2019.

It had called the spot home for 95 years and many residents have fond memories of the store.

We decided to dive into The News archives to find old pictures of U-Need-Us.

So here are throwback photos from the shop over the years.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. U-Need-Us

Stephen Searle, manager of the U-Need-Us in 2005. Picture: Michael Scaddan

Photo: Michael Scaddan

2. U-Need-Us

Christmas crackers from U-Need-Us. Picture: Simon Hart

Photo: Simon Hart

3. U-Need-Us

Christmas decorations from U-Need-Us. Picture: Simon Hart

Photo: Simon Hart

4. U-Need-Us

U-Need-Us staff members (l-r) sisters Karen Knipe and Tracey Knipe get the street party started outside the store in February 2011. Picture: Allan Hutchings (110573-296)

Photo: Allan Hutchings

