Here’s a selection of shots from our archives of nightclub photos from 1999.
See if you can spot yourself in our gallery from clubs in Portsmouth and Gosport.
1. A night out in 1999
Revellers dancing the night away at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids Centre, Southsea. Photo: Michael Scaddan
2. A night out in 1999
Revellers dancing the night away at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids Centre, Southsea. Photo: Michael Scaddan
3. A night out in 1999
Clubbers at Club Uropa in Portsmouth in 1999 Photo: John Palmer
4. A night out in 1999
Revellers dancing the night away at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids Centre, Southsea. Photo: Michael Scaddan
