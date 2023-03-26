Reality TV: 13 Portsmouth stars of Love Island, I'm a Celebrity, The Apprentice, X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and more
Reality and talent show television remains the one genre of entertainment – possibly with the exception of football – which provides national talking points.
Whether it’s the disgusting challenges on I’m a Celebrity, surprising acts on talent shows or some Apprentice candidates being a little too sure of themselves, it is watercooler conversation fodder like no other.
This area has had its fair share of stars of the small screen.
Here’s a look back at a few people who have gone on to fame and fortune via television, with shows that range from the big-hitters, to those – such as Splash!, Life on Marbs and How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? – which were slightly shorter lived.
