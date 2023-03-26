News you can trust since 1877
Reality TV: 13 Portsmouth stars of Love Island, I'm a Celebrity, The Apprentice, X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and more

Reality and talent show television remains the one genre of entertainment – possibly with the exception of football – which provides national talking points.

By Tom Morton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 15:58 BST

Whether it’s the disgusting challenges on I’m a Celebrity, surprising acts on talent shows or some Apprentice candidates being a little too sure of themselves, it is watercooler conversation fodder like no other.

This area has had its fair share of stars of the small screen.

Here’s a look back at a few people who have gone on to fame and fortune via television, with shows that range from the big-hitters, to those – such as Splash!, Life on Marbs and How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? – which were slightly shorter lived.

Demi Jones from Portsmouth, who appeared on Love Island in January 2020

1. From ITV Studios Love Island on ITV2 Pictured: Demi Jones from Portsmouth

Demi Jones from Portsmouth, who appeared on Love Island in January 2020 Photo: Raquel Fernandes

Brother and sister Sean and Sarah Smith from Widley, made it to the X Factor grand final in December 2007. Sean is still a singer and Sarah runs a dance school in Portsmouth

2. Same Difference

Brother and sister Sean and Sarah Smith from Widley, made it to the X Factor grand final in December 2007. Sean is still a singer and Sarah runs a dance school in Portsmouth Photo: ITV

Ricky, who is pictured with Alan Sugar, won the BBC television programme The Apprentice in 2012. He is from Stubbington and used to work for Matchtech

3. Ricky Martin

Ricky, who is pictured with Alan Sugar, won the BBC television programme The Apprentice in 2012. He is from Stubbington and used to work for Matchtech Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Bessie, then 12, made it to the final of the first series of Britain's Got Talent in the summer of 2007. She later appeared in the film Nativity! and now runs her own theatre adn dance school in Portsmouth

4. Bessie Cursons

Bessie, then 12, made it to the final of the first series of Britain's Got Talent in the summer of 2007. She later appeared in the film Nativity! and now runs her own theatre adn dance school in Portsmouth Photo: ITV

