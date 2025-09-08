Retro pictures of Portsmouth nightclubs where you had fun nights

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:16 BST
Portsmouth has boasted some great clubbing venues over the years.

From Joanna’s to Ritzy to Granny’s, plenty of iconic venues have now closed down.

However fortunately our memories of them – and photos captured inside them – live on.

MORE RETRO: This is what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s | What a night at Route 66 looked like in the 00s

We decided to celebrate some of the city’s lost nightspots by diving into The News archives.

Have a look through our gallery below and see how many you can remember!

While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth.

1. Martha's

While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth. Photo: Michael Scaddan

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade.

2. Babylon

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps

This club once called the famous Tricorn Centre home. It was on the first floor of the iconic building. It was knocked down at the turn of the 21st century.

3. Granny's

This club once called the famous Tricorn Centre home. It was on the first floor of the iconic building. It was knocked down at the turn of the 21st century. Photo: JPIMedia

