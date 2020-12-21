An aerial view of Portsmouth

Retro pictures of Portsmouth’s most intriguing buildings which are no longer standing

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Dec 2020, 18:19 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 15:43 GMT
Some of Portsmouth’s most amazing structures are sadly no longer with us for different reasons.

Perhaps you have some memories of them? Did you work in them or were you part of the crew who had the job of demolishing them?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Old Portsmouth in the 1800s | Memories of Hilsea | Lost Commercial Road shops

You can share your memories of these historic buildings on our new Portsmouth Retro group on Facebook.

Savoy Buildings at South Parade, Southsea, situated between Clarendon Road and Alhambra Road, where a major redevelopment in planned to demolish the complex of nightclubs, bars and casino, and build 94 flats on the site. Time & Envy Nightclubs, Joanna's, Club Tiberius Casino, and apartments will be demolished. Picture: Michael Scaddan (064658-0032)

1. Now demolished

Savoy Buildings at South Parade, Southsea, situated between Clarendon Road and Alhambra Road, where a major redevelopment in planned to demolish the complex of nightclubs, bars and casino, and build 94 flats on the site. Time & Envy Nightclubs, Joanna's, Club Tiberius Casino, and apartments will be demolished. Picture: Michael Scaddan (064658-0032) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
HMS Vernon before being transformed into Gunwharf Quays. An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255

2. Now demolished

HMS Vernon before being transformed into Gunwharf Quays. An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Portsmouth power station, Old Portsmouth Picture: Simmons Aerofilms/Mike Nolan Collection

3. Now demolished

Portsmouth power station, Old Portsmouth Picture: Simmons Aerofilms/Mike Nolan Collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Demolished in 1972, who can remember Edinburgh Road Congregational Church when it had a steeple?

4. Now demolished

Demolished in 1972, who can remember Edinburgh Road Congregational Church when it had a steeple? Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Old PortsmouthMemoriesFacebook
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice