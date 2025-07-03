Roundabout picture memories from Portsmouth and Fareham that will pique your interest

By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:37 BST
If you are in construction, this is one for you. There are some interesting images from before and during construction of some of our well known local roundabouts that are so familiar to us now. Perhaps you were involved in one of these large construction projects?

Some of the included roundabouts are the Rudmore, Hilsea, Delme, Market Way, Quay Street and Portsbridge. It is interesting to see just how much the landscape changed to accommodate them. The images span from around 1969 through to the 1980s.

Fareham: Work on the Quay Street roundabout flyover looking north in August 1985. The News PP989

Fareham: A view of the work in progress on the Delme Roundabout Flyover, showing the giant pile-driver in position and the route that the road will take in November 1983. The News PP987

The Rudmore roundabout

Market Way roundabout in 1996. Courtesy of John Bosher

