Roundabout picture memories from Portsmouth and Fareham that will pique your interest

Some of the included roundabouts are the Rudmore, Hilsea, Delme, Market Way, Quay Street and Portsbridge. It is interesting to see just how much the landscape changed to accommodate them. The images span from around 1969 through to the 1980s.
1 / 3
Some of the included roundabouts are the Rudmore, Hilsea, Delme, Market Way, Quay Street and Portsbridge. It is interesting to see just how much the landscape changed to accommodate them. The images span from around 1969 through to the 1980s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.