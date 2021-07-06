30th July 2010. Navy Days at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured is the queue for HMS Dauntless. Picture: Paul Jacobs 102427-14

Royal Navy ship HMS Dauntless - 19 great pictures from the past

HMS Dauntless is a Type 45 or Daring-class air-defence destroyer. She was launched at Govan shipyard in January 2007, was handed over to the Royal Navy on December 3, 2009 and was commissioned on June 3, 2010.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:22 pm

In this selection you will see some great images from Navy Days from the past, a marriage proposal, an inspection of the parade by Lady Mary Burnell-Nugent, some of those special home coming moments and her Commissioning Ceremony

1. Great HMS Dauntless memories

30th July 2010. Navy Days at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured onboard HMS Dauntless are L-R Ethan Hiles 5, Matthew Howells 9, Morgan Hiles 7 and Robert Howells 10 (brothers and cousins) Picture: Paul Jacobs 102427-9

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

2. Great HMS Dauntless memories

1st July 2010. Navy Days at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured HMS Dauntless and the crowds Picture: Paul Jacobs 102433-22

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

3. Great HMS Dauntless memories

30th July 2010.Navy Days at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured is Capt. Richard Powell of HMS Dauntless Picture: Paul Jacobs 102427-5

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

4. Great HMS Dauntless memories

15th May 2015. Maddie Gordon and her dad, Ian 'Simmo' Simpson. Home coming of HMS Dauntless at Portsmouth Dockyard, Portsmouth. Home coming of HMS Dauntless at Portsmouth Dockyard, Portsmouth. Picture: Allan Hutchings (150741-014)

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo
Royal Navy
Next Page
Page 1 of 5