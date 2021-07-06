Royal Navy ship HMS Dauntless - 19 great pictures from the past

In this selection you will see some great images from Navy Days from the past, a marriage proposal, an inspection of the parade by Lady Mary Burnell-Nugent, some of those special home coming moments and her Commissioning Ceremony
30th July 2010. Navy Days at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured onboard HMS Dauntless are L-R Ethan Hiles 5, Matthew Howells 9, Morgan Hiles 7 and Robert Howells 10 (brothers and cousins) Picture: Paul Jacobs 102427-9
Photo: The News archive
1st July 2010. Navy Days at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured HMS Dauntless and the crowds Picture: Paul Jacobs 102433-22
Photo: The News archive
30th July 2010.Navy Days at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured is Capt. Richard Powell of HMS Dauntless Picture: Paul Jacobs 102427-5
Photo: The News archive
15th May 2015. Maddie Gordon and her dad, Ian 'Simmo' Simpson. Home coming of HMS Dauntless at Portsmouth Dockyard, Portsmouth. Home coming of HMS Dauntless at Portsmouth Dockyard, Portsmouth. Picture: Allan Hutchings (150741-014)
Photo: The News archive