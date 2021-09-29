Schneider air race over Southsea and the Solent | Nostalgia

A plane taking part in the Schneider Air Race over the Solent in May 1988. Picture: PP1685

In September that year entrants in the Schneider air race flew low over Southsea thrilling enormous crowds which were estimated at a quarter of a million.

The event, first flown in 1913, was originally a race for seaplanes and flying boats.

When it was revived in the 1980s it was for any propeller-driven landplane capable of maintaining 100mph in straight and level flight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the competitors in the 1929 Schneider Trophy Air Race flying over Southsea.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Gloster IV B was used for practice flying by the 1929 British team pilots for the Schneider Cup. Picture: PP5288

Four women on the beach at Southsea watching the Schneider Trophy air race. The turning point pylon is visible on the right. Picture: Getty