Schneider air race over Southsea and the Solent | Nostalgia
More than 250,000 spectators were believed to have packed Southsea for the 1929 air race.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 7:26 pm
In September that year entrants in the Schneider air race flew low over Southsea thrilling enormous crowds which were estimated at a quarter of a million.
The event, first flown in 1913, was originally a race for seaplanes and flying boats.
When it was revived in the 1980s it was for any propeller-driven landplane capable of maintaining 100mph in straight and level flight.
