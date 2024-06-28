Scorching pictures of the first ever Victorious Festival in Portsmouth

The first event was slightly more intimate. The festival – then known as Victorious Vintage – was held at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, attended by about 35,000 people, and headliners included The Lightning Seeds and Mark Morriss. It coincided with the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

The dockyard also hosted Victorious in 2013 before a decision was made to switch venues to Southsea Common, where the festival now attracts annual crowds of well over 100,000.

Were you at the first Victorious Festival? What are your memories?

1 . Victorious Festival 2012 Red white and blue at Victorious Vintage at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard 2nd June 2012Picture: Steve Reid 121916-702

2 . Victorious Festival 2012 Michael Hassanyen (left) and Anturo Pereiza from Chilli Tattoo working at Victorious Vintage at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard 2nd June 2012Picture: Steve Reid 121916-645

3 . Victorious Festival 2012 Victorious Vintage was a brand new event which intended to put Portsmouth firmly on the map. It first took place over the Jubilee Weekend on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd of June 2012.