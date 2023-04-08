It was originally from the Bell School, built in the 1810s. This was later bought by a Father Dolling – a well-known and long-standing priest at St Agatha’s who wanted a school in his parish. The school stayed as St Agatha’s until suffering bomb damage in the Second World War, and after that was taken over by St Luke’s Girls School. It was next-door to the Royal Portsmouth Hospital which closed in 1979 and was demolished, and the school building disappeared at the same time.