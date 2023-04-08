News you can trust since 1877
Amazon: 22 pictures from inside the new delivery station that has opened in Havant

Here's a look inside the new Amazon delivery station, which has been open in Havant for the last month.

By Tom Morton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 13:04 BST

The identity of the new tenants was one of the worst-guarded secrets in recent years – work has been taking place at the former Pfizer site in New Lane for almost 18 months but nobody would officially confirm it was being done for Amazon until earlier this year.

The company has said that the site will eventually create about 1,000 jobs. People living nearby have been worried about the number of delivery vehicles that will be coming and going.

NOW READ: Amazon manager says he and his staff want to be ‘good neighbours’

Inside Amazon's new delivery station in Havant - inside the warehouse

1. Vast

Inside Amazon's new delivery station in Havant - inside the warehouse Photo: Habibur Rahman

Inside the Amazon warehouse in Havant

2. Conveyor belt

Inside the Amazon warehouse in Havant Photo: Habibur Rahman

By the doors

3. Colour-coded

By the doors Photo: Habibur Rahman

Groaning with boxes

4. Shelves

Groaning with boxes Photo: Habibur Rahman

