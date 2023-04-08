Amazon: 22 pictures from inside the new delivery station that has opened in Havant
Here's a look inside the new Amazon delivery station, which has been open in Havant for the last month.
The identity of the new tenants was one of the worst-guarded secrets in recent years – work has been taking place at the former Pfizer site in New Lane for almost 18 months but nobody would officially confirm it was being done for Amazon until earlier this year.
The company has said that the site will eventually create about 1,000 jobs. People living nearby have been worried about the number of delivery vehicles that will be coming and going.
