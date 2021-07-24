Bulson's Stores and Pleasure Retreat in High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, the closest Lee got to having a department store in its main street.

Who will ever forget the eerie quiet that descended on our high streets during that first lockdown?

So today we’re looking at some very old shop fronts from around the area.

A grocers shopfront in Agincourt Road, Buckland, Portsmouth in 1929. Nosegay was, I believe, snuff and perhaps sweet smelling after the Victorian word for a posy of flowers. Gold Flake cigarettes were manufactured by an Indian company. The photo is dated on the back as 1929.

Timothy Whites' staff outside the shop in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, about 1922.

P Edwards' photographic shop at 90, Copnor Road, Portsmouth.