Southsea’s Castle Road is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks - and a great place to visit

By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Sep 2020, 17:35 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 14:37 GMT
Southsea’s Castle Road is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Looking back at some historic photos of Castle Road and the adjoining Great Southsea Street over the years you can feel the history of the area – as I did when I took a stroll down the road.

The Ernest Smith Clock Tower was built in 1903, but with its Tudor-style look it is easy to think that the clock could have been there for hundreds of years. Its name comes from its first landlord, Ernest Smith, who was a cabinet maker. The building’s use has differed over time – it was one of the south coast’s first car showrooms and has been a hairdressers more recently.

These photos date back as far as 1905, and give a eye-opening glimpse of how Southsea has changed.

Today the northern section of Castle Road is mainly residential but the southern end is home to a wonderful collection of independent shops, restaurants and other businesses. The road is a bustling and colourful street with plenty of charm that leads onto Southsea Common. On the annual Record Day people pack the streets to enjoy the variety of entertainment on offer and queue for hours to pick up an in-demand record from Pie & Vinyl.

Castle Road, Southsea with the famous clock tower of Clock House.

1. Castle Road and Great Southsea Street

Castle Road, Southsea with the famous clock tower of Clock House. Photo: The News archive

A look along Great South Street in 1905. Elm Grove crosses the T at the top of the street.

2. Castle Road and Great Southsea Street

A look along Great South Street in 1905. Elm Grove crosses the T at the top of the street. Photo: The News archive

When the milkman had a handcart. Located at 66, Castle Road, Southsea Hoars dairy was one of many dairies located around Portsmouth.

3. Castle Road and Great Southsea Street

When the milkman had a handcart. Located at 66, Castle Road, Southsea Hoars dairy was one of many dairies located around Portsmouth. Photo: The News archive

The Wheelbarrow on the corner of Kent Road and Castle Road, Southsea

4. Castle Road and Great Southsea Street

The Wheelbarrow on the corner of Kent Road and Castle Road, Southsea Photo: The News archive

