Southsea’s Castle Road is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks - and a great place to visit

Looking back at some historic photos of Castle Road and the adjoining Great Southsea Street over the years you can feel the history of the area – as I did when I took a stroll down the road.

The Ernest Smith Clock Tower was built in 1903, but with its Tudor-style look it is easy to think that the clock could have been there for hundreds of years. Its name comes from its first landlord, Ernest Smith, who was a cabinet maker. The building’s use has differed over time – it was one of the south coast’s first car showrooms and has been a hairdressers more recently.

These photos date back as far as 1905, and give a eye-opening glimpse of how Southsea has changed.

Today the northern section of Castle Road is mainly residential but the southern end is home to a wonderful collection of independent shops, restaurants and other businesses. The road is a bustling and colourful street with plenty of charm that leads onto Southsea Common. On the annual Record Day people pack the streets to enjoy the variety of entertainment on offer and queue for hours to pick up an in-demand record from Pie & Vinyl.

