Sublime photos of Royal Navy international aircraft carriers in Portsmouth

Foreign vessels have also visited the city over the years, including a historic trip by US aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman back in 2018.
We have had a look back through our picture archive, and Getty Images, to find some historic pictures of Royal Navy and foreign aircraft carriers visiting Portsmouth over the years.
1. HMS Hermes
HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. (The News PP4829) Photo: The News archive
2. Vengeance
Vengeance, aircraft carrier, sailing past Old Portsmouth in August 1955. (The News PP5337) Photo: The News archive
3. HMS Eagle
A Fairey Firefly carrier-borne fighter and anti-submarine aircraft landing on the flight deck of the Royal Navy Audacious-class fleet aircraft carrier HMS Eagle during exercises in the English Channel on 19 March 1952. Photo: The News archive
4. HMS Eagle
L-R, Lieutenants D Lang, D Price and D Rawbone, pilots of Fleet Air Arm 800 Squadron Supermarine Attacker FB2 fighters after landing on the flight deck of HMS Eagle during exercises in the English Channel on 19 March 1952. Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.