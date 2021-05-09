Sunk - so why was HMS Ark Royal dubbed 'the lucky ship'? | Nostalgia

HMS Ark Royal just months before her sinking in November 1941. Picture: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

She served during a period that first saw the extensive use of naval air power; several carrier tactics were developed and refined aboard Ark Royal.

Ark Royal survived several near misses and gained a reputation as a 'lucky ship'. But she was torpedoed on November 13, 1941, by the German submarine U-81 and sank the following day.

However, only one sailor was killed out of a ship’s company of nearly 1,600.

HMS Ark Royal with planes buzzing around her during a patrol. Picture: Keystone/Getty Images

Crowds watch as the 22,000-ton aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal (91) is launched at the Cammell Laird shipyard, Birkenhead, on April 13, 1937. The ship was later sunk off Gibraltar by the German submarine U-81 in November 1941. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Survivors of Ark Royal arrive in England after the carrier was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat, November 24, 1941. Picture: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.