The amazing history of Southsea's hovercraft in 22 stunning photos
Most of you will remember and will have travelled on the hovercraft since the service began more than 60 years ago.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Aug 2020, 12:30 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Do you recognise any of these great machines? The life of the hovercraft began in 1955 when inventor Sir Christopher Cockerell tested his idea for a floating craft by putting a cat food tin inside a coffee tin.
The plan was to run a summer hover service for tourists for the Isle of Wight and the south of England, but it became a year-round service as it was so popular.
Here are a few of our favourite photos from hovercraft from the past.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth shops from the 90s | Portsmouth in 1990 | Southsea piers
Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.
1 / 6