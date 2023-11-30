The amazing history of Southsea's hovercraft in 22 stunning photos

Most of you will remember and will have travelled on the hovercraft since the service began more than 60 years ago.

Do you recognise any of these great machines? The life of the hovercraft began in 1955 when inventor Sir Christopher Cockerell tested his idea for a floating craft by putting a cat food tin inside a coffee tin.

The plan was to run a summer hover service for tourists for the Isle of Wight and the south of England, but it became a year-round service as it was so popular.

Here are a few of our favourite photos from hovercraft from the past.

The Saunders Roe SRN1 (Saunders Roe Nautical 1) experimental hovercraft. The craft was designed by Sir Christopher Cockerell, inventor of the hovercraft. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Men of Fleetlands in Gosport with hovercraft SRN5 in the 1950's.

SRN1 hovercraft, the one used by James Bond in the film 'Die Another Day'.