The area has changed a lot over the years - 15 amazing memories of Somerstown

Until 1809 Portsmouth had only Old Portsmouth and Portsea. In about 1820 more houses were built west of Green Road on land belonging to a Mr Somers. The new suburb was named Somers Town.
In the 1960s, Somers Town was redeveloped and sadly the village atmosphere was lost forever. 1,245 new homes were built by 1969 including high rise, medium-rise flats and two storey houses.
1. Somers Town from the past
An aerial view of Somers Town Health Centre on October 27, 1973. The News PP4160 Photo: The News archive
2. Somers Town from the past
An Edwardian scene in Somers Road, Southsea, looking north. Pains Road is on the right. Picture: Barry Cox Collection. Photo: The News archive
3. Somers Town from the past
Somers Road 1906 sent in by John Archer. Photo: The News archive
4. Somers Town from the past
Somers Road crossroads 1963. A trolleybus heading for the dockyard crosses Somers Road from Bradford Road into Blackfriars Road. Picture: Barry Cox Photo: The News archive
