News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

The News Centre, Portsmouth: A look inside the print hall

For decades the print hall at The News Centre worked away at all hours producing newspapers for organisations around the country.

By Tom Morton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:51 BST

The hall, which was sold by The News’ former parent company JPIMedia to DMGT, the owner of the Daily Mail, in 2020, was closed last summer.

Before then it had printed not just The News but dozens of papers across the country, including many south-west publications. At times it held the contract to print The Sun and the Daily Mail for the south as well.

Photographer Annabelle Dryden-Smith took these shots of the print hall in 2019, showing the elaborate and intricate machinery used to get tens of thousands of newspapers away on deadline every day.

ALSO SEE: Pictures from The News Centre’s history; News Centre site to be turned into bus depot

The Press Hall at The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea (180919-4590)

1. The Press Hall at The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Annabelle Dryden-Smith (180919-4590)

The Press Hall at The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea (180919-4590) Photo: Annabelle Dryden-Smith

Photo Sales
The Press Hall at The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea (180919-4671)

2. Intricate

The Press Hall at The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea (180919-4671) Photo: Annabelle Dryden-Smith

Photo Sales
(180919-4614)

3. Hot off the press

(180919-4614) Photo: Annabelle Dryden-Smith

Photo Sales
(180919-4603)

4. Machinery

(180919-4603) Photo: Annabelle Dryden-Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Portsmouth