The Portsmouth aircraft carriers which were in a class of their own | Nostalgia

The ship's company lines the deck of the Implacable-class aircraft carrier HMS Indefatigable as she returns to Portsmouth after service in the Far East, March 16, 1946. Picture: Central Press/Getty.

Like today’s two aircraft carriers Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales, they were beasts which dominated Portsmouth Harbour.

The Implacable-class of aircraft carrier comprised two carriers built during the Second World War.

Derived from the design of the Illustrious class, they were faster and carried more aircraft than the older ships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field Marshal Montgomery, left, and Commander APW Northey on the deck of HMS Implacable, during an exercise, July 7, 1949. Picture: Getty.

They were initially assigned to the Home Fleet when completed in 1944 and attacked targets in Norway as well as the German battleship Tirpitz.

Subsequently, they were assigned to the British Pacific Fleet.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

Fairey Barracuda carrier-borne torpedo and dive bombers of the Fleet Air Arm's 815 Naval Air Squadron line up on the flight deck of HMS Implacable, July 1949, Bay of Biscay. Picture: Getty Images.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

A Fairey Barracuda of 815 Naval Air Squadron landing on HMS Implacable in 1949. Picture: Getty.