The Portsmouth aircraft carriers which were in a class of their own | Nostalgia
HMS Implacable and her sister ship HMS Indefatigable had mighty names, names which matched their size.
Like today’s two aircraft carriers Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales, they were beasts which dominated Portsmouth Harbour.
The Implacable-class of aircraft carrier comprised two carriers built during the Second World War.
Derived from the design of the Illustrious class, they were faster and carried more aircraft than the older ships.
They were initially assigned to the Home Fleet when completed in 1944 and attacked targets in Norway as well as the German battleship Tirpitz.
Subsequently, they were assigned to the British Pacific Fleet.
