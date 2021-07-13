The Portsmouth comings and goings of HMS Dragon | Nostalgia

Thousands of warships have come and gone from Portsmouth Harbour and the format is the same each time – crowds throng vantage points to see their loved ones leave or come home.

By Debz Croker
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:25 pm
HMS Dragon leaving Portsmouth in 2018. Picture: Ministry of Defence
HMS Dragon leaving Portsmouth in 2018. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Today we look at some of the arrivals and departures of one Type-45 destroyer, HMS Dragon

Reunited: Rachel Simpson with her fiance Oliver Barrett after HMS Dragon returned to Portsmouth in April 2019. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Megan Tulip with her daughter Billie Lyth, four, after mum returned to Portsmouth in April 2019 following HMS Dragon's seven-month deployment to the Gulf. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Dean Goody, from HMS Dragon, back with his 15-month-old daughter Ellen in April 2019. Picture: Habibur Rahman
